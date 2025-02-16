National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.94. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$18.16 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

