National Bank Financial Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $304,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

