National Bank Financial Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
