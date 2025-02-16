National Bank Financial Weighs in on SLF Q1 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $55.17 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after purchasing an additional 654,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,778,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

