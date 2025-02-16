National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$139.40.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

NA stock opened at C$126.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.15. The stock has a market cap of C$49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.40 and a 1 year high of C$141.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.