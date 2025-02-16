National Bankshares Cuts NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target to C$3.00

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

GRA opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.21 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

