National Bankshares Cuts NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target to C$3.00

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
