National Bankshares Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$93.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$78.20 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

