Neurogene (NGNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect Neurogene to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.
Neurogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ NGNE opened at $18.42 on Friday. Neurogene has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Neurogene news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 48,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,259,729.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares in the company, valued at $44,353,390.41. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,765.12. This represents a 45.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
