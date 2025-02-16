New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.31.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
