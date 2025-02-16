New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to $4.00

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

New Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Shares of NGD opened at $2.91 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in New Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

