New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,288,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 703,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 585,871 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 11,158.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 463,086 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

