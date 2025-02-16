Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.77. Newmark Group shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 278,537 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

