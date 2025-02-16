Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of TTTPF stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Nexxen International has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.
Nexxen International Company Profile
