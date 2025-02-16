Noble Financial Weighs in on SelectQuote Q3 Earnings

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SLQT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

