Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

