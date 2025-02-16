Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 367.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 155,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 226.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,567.36. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $507.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

