Northland Capmk Forecasts Higher Earnings for Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a P/E ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $30,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,405.24. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $41,304.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,684.88. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 534.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,722,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2,115.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 820,349 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

