Northstar Group Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

