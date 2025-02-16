NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NYSE NBY opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

