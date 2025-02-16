NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.