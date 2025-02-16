Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 18% – Here’s What Happened

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 10,914,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 76,368,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09.
Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
