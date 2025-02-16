Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $359.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,690,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

