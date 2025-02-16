NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

