NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 73,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 69,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

