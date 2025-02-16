NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

