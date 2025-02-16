Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $26.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.