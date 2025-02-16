Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $26.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.
ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
ONB opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
