OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,914.99. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $44,699,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

OneSpan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

