OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

OpGen Company Profile

Further Reading

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

