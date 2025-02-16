Oppenheimer Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $40.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

