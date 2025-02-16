Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

