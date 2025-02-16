OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OSUR opened at $3.93 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 521,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 827,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 490,034 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 66.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 524,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,580 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

