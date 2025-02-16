Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLA. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.