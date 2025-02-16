Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLA. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

TSE:OLA opened at C$9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

