Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:ORA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,232. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after purchasing an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,446,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.