Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $68.31 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

