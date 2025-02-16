Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

