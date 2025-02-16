Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.80 and last traded at $117.84. Approximately 28,502,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 81,605,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

