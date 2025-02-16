Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.