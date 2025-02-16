Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $486.22 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MD opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.