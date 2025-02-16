Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

