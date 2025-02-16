Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $143,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,908.56. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,483. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.21.

About Penumbra

)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

