Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PRDO opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
