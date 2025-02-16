PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTRB. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,779,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,278,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 711,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,280 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,805,000.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.