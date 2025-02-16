Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.