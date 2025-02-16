Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 1.0 %

About Porsche Automobil

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

