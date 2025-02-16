Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POAHY. UBS Group lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

