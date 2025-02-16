PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

