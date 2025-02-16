Powerfleet’s (AIOT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIOT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Powerfleet has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Powerfleet will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $578,170.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,782.10. This represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter worth $7,361,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

