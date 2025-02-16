Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Procore Technologies traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 4580396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $492,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,231,368 shares in the company, valued at $94,532,121.36. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,042. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,656 shares of company stock worth $8,776,297. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

