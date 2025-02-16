Q1 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Issued By Raymond James

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$277.73.

WSP stock opened at C$249.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$201.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$250.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$241.38. The stock has a market cap of C$32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

