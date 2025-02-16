Q1 Earnings Forecast for CoreCivic Issued By Noble Financial

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 553,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 186,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,200,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,133,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,288.40. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

