Q1 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Issued By William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $539.77 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.