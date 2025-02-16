Q1 EPS Estimates for Astera Labs Boosted by Northland Capmk

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Astera Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astera Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Astera Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

ALAB opened at $87.85 on Friday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $17,857,351.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,455.48. The trade was a 96.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $228,205.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,588,533.45. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,452 shares of company stock worth $86,427,256.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

